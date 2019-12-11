Summit1g apologizes for girlfriend’s tweets about streamer with Tourette's

Summit1g used his stream yesterday to apologize for comments made by his girlfriend, streamer LilChiipmunk, regarding fellow streamer Sweet Anita.

After seeing a clip from Sweet Anita’s stream earlier this week, LilChiipmunk expressed her displeasure with Twitch allowing Anita, who has Tourette’s syndrome, to stream after a clip arose of her saying the n-word on her channel.

The since-deleted tweet by LilChiipmunk said that by allowing Anita to stream, Twitch as a platform is “promoting this hatred.”

LilChiipmunk apologized yesterday on Twitter, saying “I wasn’t in the right state of mind I was emotional and didn’t think it through.”

She then followed that with another post. She directly tagged Anita with an apology and said “being in the wrong or right state of mind is no excuse.”

While Summit wasn’t directly involved in the incident, he felt the need to address it on his stream yesterday as well.

“I just wanted to give an apology to Sweet Anita,” he said. “I hope you’re doing okay through all the bullshit. You’re killing it on Twitch, keep it up and keep trucking through.”

Summit, a seasoned veteran in the streaming industry, added that the increased popularity of streaming makes it that much more important for content creators to think critically before they speak or post on social media.

“Now that streaming’s in the mainstream, you’re under the microscope, and a lot of people are under the microscope more than they think,” he said. “I’ve learned that many times and those moments help mold me as a person and get my maturity levels in check.”