Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel made headlines two weeks ago when he said he wouldn’t attend ShitCamp if Chance ‘Sodapoppin” Morris wasn’t going and actually followed through with it.

But, Sodapoppin has come out and said xQc’s last-minute decision to ditch the event had nothing to do with him because he claims xQc knew he wasn’t going months prior.

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

“WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic is coming out, so I told him way before, ‘Hey, I’m not going.’ Like, I want to say months before. But he just suddenly didn’t go,” explained Sodapoppin in a livestream on Sept. 15.

Sodapoppin said he thought it was “weird” when he heard that xQc supposedly used that as an excuse to bail on the event. “In my opinion, it is wrong for him to have done that,” he said.

“It is like the 50th that he’s done it, so there comes a point where it’s like, you never expect him to be fucking anywhere he says he’s going to be,” he added.

“It’s not like it’s two times. I can think of like five off the top of my head.”

Several streamers criticized xQc for bailing on the streaming team-up event, including Hasan Piker and Mizkif, the latter of which he’s been bickering with over his claims about streamers in Austin being toxic.

Interestingly, Sodapoppin is friends with the streamers xQc was referring to. He also joined One True King as a co-owner and content creator in July. So, perhaps the juicer warlord’s comments didn’t sit well with him.

Either way, Soda’s claim casts doubt on xQc’s reasoning behind his last-minute choice to ditch ShitCamp. Fans have started speculating what the real reason might be.