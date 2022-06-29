Felix “xQc” Lengyel has claimed the group of star Twitch streamers based in Austin, Texas, are more hostile and competitive behind the scenes than most fans think.

“Guys, I’m just going to say it. I think the whole Austin vibe is extremely hostile,” he said. “Everybody is backing the whole Austin group of people. But you know what? They’re probably going to hate me for it… but the reality is that’s not the case.”

xQc said during a June 28 stream on Twitch that he finds the group of streamers to be extremely hostile and overly competitive with each other, which is an inevitable result of them having massive egos and a tendency to farm drama. “The amount of sh*t that goes on behind the scenes… is so stacked.”

“If you were to talk about it, it would be a never-ending conversation,” the Twitch star continued. “It’s insane how much drama is going on behind the scenes.”

xQc didn’t name drop anyone, nor did he dive into specific details. However, he maintained, overall, things aren’t as peachy as people think, claiming it’s very tense.

As for which stream-group he’s referring to, the consensus among fans is it might include some of the OTK stars, including Asmongold, Emiru, Esfand, Nmplol, and Mizkif.

They also believe his blanket statement encompasses other streamers in the area like Hasan and potentially even Sodapoppin, the latter of which he lived with for an extended period of time.

However, since xQc didn’t mention names, these assumptions are based on what he implied in comments rather than anything he said.

So, it is important to note it’s all speculation by Twitch fans, for now.

The topic came up after Greek accused Mizkif and OTK streamers of baiting negative attention and turning it into viewership before he was suspended on Twitch.