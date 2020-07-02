SayNoToRage banned on Twitch

The Destiny 2 streamer went live earlier today to push back on recent sexual assault allegations.

Destiny 2 streamer SayNoToRage, also known as Lono, was banned on Twitch today.

It’s unclear what the exact reason for the ban is, as well as how long it’ll last. But visiting SayNoToRage’s Twitch channel yields the typical error message shown when a streamer has been suspended.

The Twitch streamer was accused of sexual misconduct last month. Several people have shared their personal stories of sexual assault and harassment recently, sparking a #MeToo moment within the esports and gaming industry.

Lono went live on Twitch earlier today to refute the allegations, claiming that “no harassment, assault, or abuse took place.” The streamer said anyone who’s “campaigning against [his] business” and “pushing” for him to be banned on Twitch will receive cease and desists.

After numerous women across the scene came forward with allegations of sexual assault, harassment, or misconduct, Twitch began investigating and taking action toward streamers accused of those behaviors.

“We’ve prioritized the most severe cases and will begin issuing permanent suspensions in line with our findings immediately,” Twitch said. “In many of the cases, the alleged incident took place off Twitch, and we need more information to make a determination.”

It’s unclear if Lono’s suspension has to do with these allegations or something that happened during his broadcast. Twitch’s actions extend toward combating hateful conduct and harassment, as well.

President Donald Trump’s Twitch channel was issued a “temporary suspension” for hateful conduct earlier this week. The company cited two rallies broadcasted on Trump’s channel that violated the platform’s Community Guidelines.