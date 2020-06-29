Donald Trump’s Twitch account issued “temporary suspension” for hateful conduct

President Donald Trump’s Twitch account has been suspended for hateful conduct, Twitch confirmed today. The suspension was first reported by esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau.

Twitch asserts that “hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch” and has temporarily suspended Trump’s channel for “comments made on stream,” according to a company spokesperson.

Twitch has provided the following statement:



"Hateful conduct is not allowed on Twitch. In line with our policies, President Trump’s channel has been issued a temporary suspension from Twitch for comments made on stream" — Rod "4475 SR & Immortal peak" Breslau (@Slasher) June 29, 2020

Twitch’s Community Guidelines explain that there’s zero tolerance for any hateful conduct. The company cited two instances of hateful conduct that were broadcasted on Trump’s Twitch channel, including a 2016 campaign rally and the recent Tulsa rally.

“Hey, it’s 1:00 o’clock in the morning and a very tough, I’ve used the word on occasion, hombre, a very tough hombre is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do,” Trump said at his June 20 Tulsa rally. “And you call 911 and they say, ‘I’m sorry, this number’s no longer working.'”

Trump’s Twitch suspension comes on the same day as Reddit banning the “The_Donald” subreddit for hate speech, the New York Times reports.

“Reddit is a place for community and belonging, not for attacking people,” a Reddit chief executive told the New York Times. “‘The_Donald’ has been in violation of that.”

Reddit has banned roughly 2,000 more communities for similar reasons, including socialist podcasters Chapo Trap House.