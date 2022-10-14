Pokimane’s net worth | How much is Pokimane worth in 2022?

It's something a lot of fans want to know.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys has consistently been one of the most popular female streamers on Twitch throughout her long and decorated career, which is how she earned the ‘queen of streaming’ title in modern times.

But while her fans know she’s successful, many can’t help but wonder what her net worth is and how much money she’s made from streaming and other avenues of income.

The exact numbers aren’t known. But, it’s possible to form a rough idea thanks to leaks and simple calculations.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

What is Pokimane’s net worth in 2022?

According to leaked data that surfaced in 2021, Pokimane earned $1,528,303 from her Twitch channel between Aug. 2019 and Oct. 2021, which is around $58,000 a month. Twitch reportedly takes half of that, meaning she pockets around $29,000 per month and $348,000 per annum.

Considering she averaged around 10,000 active subscribers in that time–a number that hadn’t changed much until she took a six-week hiatus between July and September, her earnings would be similar. She’s also had close to that many subscribers for the past four years. If you do the math, that works out to be around $1,392,000.

Of course, that number doesn’t include other variables, such as Pokimane inking a new deal with the Amazon-owned platform in Feb. 2022, sponsorship deals, YouTube videos, and more.

Therefore, there’s a good chance her net worth is higher–potentially somewhere between $2,500,000 to $5,000,000.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

In Jan. 2020, Pokimane turned down a $3,000,000 sponsorship deal because it wasn’t a good fit for her or brand. Later that year, she also capped donations at five dollars and thanked fans for helping her get to the point where she doesn’t need to rely on things like that to thrive.

So, even though Pokimane’s net worth remains a bit of a mystery, she’s doing well enough to pick and choose where her income comes from—streaming or otherwise.