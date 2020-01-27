Pokimane turned down $3 million sponsorship deal

Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys rejected a $3 million sponsorship deal because the sponsor wasn’t a good fit for her or her brand, the streamer revealed yesterday.

Streamers promoting products or services is a common practice that allows businesses to advertise to thousands of people. Streamers make money from these deals, which usually make it an easy payout. But sometimes the product or services don’t align with the streamer’s views or brand.

Pokimane turns down $3m Clip of Reckful Playing Just Chatting – Clipped by dvcky_

Pokimane and Byron “Reckful” Bernstein discussed the $3 million deal he presented to Pokimane yesterday and how he was stunned when she turned it down.

“I was like holy shit, she said no,” Bernstein said. “I really thought you were going to say yes. But then I realized that it doesn’t make sense for you.”

Pokimane explained that even though it was a huge opportunity, she’s comfortable enough financially that she doesn’t need to take offers that she doesn’t “naturally want to do.”

Neither party confirmed what the actual brand or sponsorship was, but they did confirm the payment amount.

At this point, the average person is probably dumbfounded that Pokimane passed up $3 million. But the popular streamer has had lucrative opportunities in the last few months that have allowed her to only take deals that she’s comfortable with.

When Ninja made the switch from Twitch to Mixer, it created a ripple effect for other influencers who now can sign exclusive contracts with other platforms. Other prominent streamers, such as shroud and CouRage, made the jump to Mixer and YouTube respectively, which made top streamers a hot commodity for streaming platforms.

Pokimane explained in a Twitch stream that Ninja making the switch to Mixer was great because streaming platforms now know the worth of their star performers.

“God bless Ninja for making that move because now all platforms have to put a dollar amount on streamers,” Pokimane said. “So literally, people are paying me and all my friends to do what we were going to flippin; do for the next two, three years of our lives anyways.”

Pokimane hasn’t disclosed if she’s changing platforms, but she’s made it clear she knows her worth and that people will “know what I’m up to soon enough.”

Aside from having the negotiating power to choose a streaming platform, Pokimane also received her own Fortnite emote in early January. She was the second influencer included in the Icon Series that began with a custom Ninja outfit.

Pokimane is a dominant streamer who can pick and choose which brands she wants to work with without money influencing her decision. $3 million is a lot of money, but maintaining a brand and persona that you’re proud of is priceless.