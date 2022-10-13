On the chopping block: Pokimane wants to cut ties with two Twitch streamers in her group

She learned something she didn't like about them.

Imane “Pokimane” Anys is a benevolent queen, for the most part. The Moroccan-Canadian Twitch streamer tries not to get caught up in feuds and drama insomuch as she can. But, that doesn’t mean she gets along with everyone on the Amazon-owned streaming platform—especially stars who do things that don’t align with her moral compass, like gambling.

And it turns out, there’s two streamers she wants to cut ties with.

“I feel like there are certain people—a couple, like, literally two—that are affiliated with our friend group, that I wish weren’t anymore now that I know much more about them,” she said.

Pokimane didn’t name-drop them. But, she assured fans it wasn’t anyone she was “super affiliated” with, including anyone she hangs out with in the Offline TV crew.

Her comments have sparked a lot of discussion about who she was referring to. Some fans have deduced it might be Mizkif and Maya following Trainwreck’s accusations they helped cover up CrazySlick’s alleged sexual assault on AdrianahLee.

But Pokimane has hung out with them in-person, ruling them out—especially if the ongoing OTK investigation proves their innocence as much as Mizkif believes it should.

Screengrab via Pokimane on Twitch

Others assume it may be Trainwreck and someone with ties to him. After all, he did describe Pokimane as “one of the most corrupt figures on Twitch” after she campaigned for Twitch to ban gambling, which they did. He also used to play Among Us with OTV members but has never been “super affiliated” with them.

However, it’s nothing more than mere speculation from Poki fans at this point.