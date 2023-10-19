‘Please don’t’: Pokimane hits back at SSSsniperwolf comparisons in JacksFilms doxxing saga

She was having none of it.

In the midst of the JacksFilms doxxing drama, Pokimane has responded to haters who compared her to SSSniperWolf. She made it clear she’s against doxxing and felt the comparisons weren’t fair.

The comparisons started this week when a streaming fan tweeted pictures of Pokimane and SSSniperWolf photoshopped alongside each other with the caption: “My platform lets me get away with anything starter pack.” It’s a sentiment another major streamer, Trainwreck, has implied about her to his Kick fans in the past.

Pokimane has admitted to slip-ups, like saying racial slurs and accidentally showing explicit content on her live streams. Each time, she’s said sorry and tried to make things right. But she’s never doxxed anyone, and today she’s striving to make that clear as crystal.

“I always try to apologize and do better when I make a mistake. It’s okay if you haven’t forgiven that yet, but please don’t compare me to someone who committed a crime and put people’s safety at risk,” the star Twitch streamer explained.

Pokimane also said she doesn’t want to be part of the “women can get away with anything” agenda being spread by her streaming haters. She stands by JacksFilms, she added, and really hopes YouTube steps in to support him.

Last week, JacksFilms said SSSniperWolf doxxed him by showing up to his house, recording the entire interaction, and then sharing the video on Instagram. He described the situation as “creepy, gross, and violating.”

JacksFilms and SSSniperWolf have had issues before. Their feud began when JacksFilms called out SSSniperWolf’s reaction videos. But things really heated up after the doxxing incident.

He is also upset with YouTube for not taking action against SSSniperWolf, which is what made some people decide to compare her to Pokimane in the first place.

JacksFilms fans have since created a petition on Change.org, aiming to demonetize SSSniperWolf’s YouTube channel permanently. The number of signatures is quickly rising, with over 12,000 people joining the cause, at the time of writing.

