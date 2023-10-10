Pokimane puts Trainwrecks on the spot for calling her Twitch’s ‘most corrupt’ streamer

In a livestream from Oct. 8, Pokimane was gifted bits by Trainwrecks and took the opportunity to ask him why he criticized her during a debate on gambling.

Trainwrecks gifted Pokimane 100,000 bits ($1,000), along with the message, “I figure since you say it’s a positive day and it’s all about love that we settle our differences and at the very least be neutral. Either way, have a good rest of stream.”

After some initial surprise at the donation, Pokimane said she never wanted to “beef beef,” but asked, “I’m just so curious. Why did you call me the most corrupt person on Twitch? I want to know, and then we can move on,” she said after he gave her the subs.

“You know, when I speak about something, I never mean to pass judgments on individuals, and I’m so sorry it came off that way,” she continued.

Trainwrecks then asked if he’d really said that, and she pulled up a Dexerto article on the issue. He replied “HAHAHAHA jesus,” and after another minute or so added, “i think we can both agree to disagree on certain topics and co-exist, if there is ever a day where we have a conversation we can have that talk in private and hopefully move on.” By this point, Pokimane was playing VALORANT and either didn’t see the message or simply chose not to respond.

Trainwrecks called Pokimane the “most corrupt” person on Twitch in a debate with xQc about gambling policies on streaming platforms, earlier this year.

The top female streamer has been highly vocal against the rise in gambling streams on the platform. Both Trainwrecks and xQc often broadcasted gambling on Twitch, before the platform hardened its policy on the matter.

Pokimane has targeted Twitch’s competitor Kick, which has a lighter policy on gambling streams. She said she wouldn’t switch on the platform whatever sum of money the platform gave her, to “keep her dignity.”

