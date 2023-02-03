XQc, Trainwrecks bash Twitch and streamers over gambling enforcement: ‘Where’s all the outrage?’

Popular Twitch streamers Trainwrecks and xQc called out both Twitch and fellow streamers for failing to address the apparent rampant gambling issue still prevalent on the streaming platform, despite Twitch’s attempt to end the practice.

On Sept. 20, Twitch addressed the long-debated issue of gambling across the livestreaming platform after months of intense discourse amongst streamers and viewers. Twitch made the decision to ban specific forms of gambling, including slots, dice games, and roulettes, naming several gambling websites that were also prohibited from showing.

Streamers whose content primarily revolved around gambling immediately took issue with the website’s decision, with Trainwrecks largely spearheading the issue. Trainwrecks was vehemently critical of the platform, pointing to the website’s “double standards” as Twitch preserved sports betting, alleging this was because of the platform’s contract with the NFL and Draft King. Since gambling’s ban, Trainwreck even went on to create his own streaming platform in association with gambling sponsor Stake in Kick.

On Feb. 1, 2023, Trainwrecks returned to Twitch to point out Twitch’s alleged failure to enforce its new prohibited gambling policy. The streamer pulled up the supposedly defunct streaming categories, Virtual Casino and Slots, which both still saw active streams with thousands of live viewers.

“If you add them up every day, there’s about 20 to 30,000 viewers,” Trainwrecks claimed. “And no one gives a fuck.”

xQc, another popular streamer who held a sponsorship with Stake, reacted to Trainwrecks’ assessment. While reiterating Trainwrecks’ sentiment, xQc took aim at streamers who were once vocal about banning gambling on stream but seemingly have not come out against the resurgence of gambling on Twitch.

“Chat, where’s all the outrage from all the anti-gambling [streamers]?” xQc asked, “Where are all the tweets, where are all the problem? All these guys, combined, maybe have like 20 to 30,000 viewers, where’s everybody gone? Where are all the callouts?”

XQc also said that channels still broadcasting gambling content are in direct violation of Twitch’s terms of service, though they remain unbanned.

Twitch prohibits all forms of unlicensed gambling, but some forms, such as sports betting, are still allowed on the website. While xQc and Trainwrecks have called out Twitch’s alleged negligence in the enforcement of its rules, it is unclear if this callout with get Twitch’s attention.