Twitch star Emily “Emiru” Schunk’s phenomenal year reached new heights on Aug. 7 after she hit one million followers on the Amazon-owned platform, putting her just short of the top 250 most-followed streamers on the site.

The League of Legends enthusiast has been streaming since graduating high school in 2016. In her opening year she boasted less than 40,000 followers.

However, her popularity has only blossomed since then.

According to TwitchTracker, Emiru had around 100,000 followers in 2017, 150,000 in 2018, 200,000 in 2019, and 250,000 in 2020. It’s been a steady increase. Then, at the end of 2021, her streaming popularity exploded.

Big congrats to @emiru on reaching 1 Million Twitch followers!!! 🥳🍾 pic.twitter.com/SnU5jdSxjx — OTK (@OTKnetwork) August 8, 2022

It coincided with Emiru’s decision to move from Kansas to Texas in Oct. 2021 to avoid further run-ins with a stalker. She chose to live with other content creators in Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo’s house in Austin.

In Jan. 2022, Mizkif and the other One True King founders invited her to join. Emiru accepted, and since then, her fellowship boomed from 400,000 to one million.

Momentum hasn’t slowed down either: Emiru is now an integral part of the iconic content creator group, and after reaching her first massive Twitch milestone, she thanked her fans for being the ones who turned her dream into a reality.

Emiru has been on the streaming grind for a long time now. However, it’s still early days in her stint as an OTK member. If things keep going at the current trajectory, she could break into the top 100 most-followed streamers.

In addition to Emiru, OTK added Sodapoppin to their ranks last July; a huge signing that has seen them gain ground on their biggest rival org, OfflineTV. The battle is on!