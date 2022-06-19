All present streamers in OTK

One True King, often abbreviated as OTK, is an esports organization and streaming collective originally formed in Oct. 2020. Made up of some of Twitch’s most popular content creators, the organization has seen rapid growth since its inception, and has risen to become one of the most watched online groups across Twitch.

OTK has significantly expanded its operations beyond streaming, creating multiple formalized shows, esports tournaments across several titles, and even starting their own indie games showcase. With so much growth over the years, OTK has been able to branch out and expand its talent roster.

These are all of the active streamers in OTK, when they joined, and what their roles are.

Current OTK members

OTK began with five original members who simultaneously joined as co-owners and content creators, then added two additional members as co-owners in the following months. After establishing an initial team and hiring employees for the organization’s administration and increasing production schedule, OTK has continued to add more members to their growing roster, typically streamers already close to the core content creators.

Asmongold – Joined Oct. 11, 2020 as content cretor and co-owner.

Esfand – Joined 2020 Oct. 11, 2020 as content creator and co-owner.

Rich Campbell – Joined Oct. 11, 2020 as content creator and co-owner.

Mizkif – Joined Oct. 11, 2020 as content creator and co-owner.

Tips Out – Joined Oct. 11, 2020 as content creator and co-owner.

Nmplol – Joined Oct. 27, 2020 as content creator and co-owner.

Jschlatt – Joined May 23, 2020 as content creator and co-owner.

Cyr – Joined Oct. 11, 2021 as a content creator.

Tectone – Joined Nov. 21, 2021 as a content creator.

Emiru – Joined Jan. 2, 2022 as a content creator.

BruceDropEmOff – Joined Mar. 27, 2022 as a content creator.

Several members of OTK have suggested that the group will continually grow its cast of active streamers and content creators for as long as they can. While these are all the current members of the organization, it is likely that the group will only continue to expand.