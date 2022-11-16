It’s been a while since Felix “xQc” Lengyel triggered Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker by snubbing him in his Twitch streamer tier list in June. Their friendship has been through the wringer since then, but they’ve patched things up and are in a good place.

However, that didn’t stop xQc from poking fun at the old feud with a tongue-in-cheek reference to the infamous tier list snub.

The juicer warlord started doing another steamer tier list on Nov. 15. It was dubbed a ‘drama free’ one—and the only streamer he could rank in any tier was Hasan.

Screengrab via xQc on Twitch

“Guys, what the fuck is this?” he said with a smirk when he first opened it. xQc didn’t make it himself. It was put together by a Twitch streaming fan, who then sent it to him. Still, he found it amusing and played into the joke by putting every portrait of Hasan in the B-Tier, which is what riled him up all those months ago.

He even accidentally put one in the C-Tier, but quickly moved it to B.

“Guys, this is drama free, so there’s no way this could go wrong,” he said. “Chat, thoughts? This is drama free! So, there’s no bad answers here.”

But after seeing flashbacks of the past feud in his mind, he assured them (and indirectly, Hasan) it was only a joke. “I’m just kidding, dude!” he added, before closing the list.

On a more serious note, xQc actually defended Hasan when Trainwreck implied Twitch was paying him more than he’s worth compared to other streamers like Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. So, he clearly thinks highly of his pal.

xQc claimed the tier list he did in June wasn’t ‘real,’ and if he ever did do a ‘real’ one, it would be more savage. Perhaps it’s best for everyone if it never sees the light of day.