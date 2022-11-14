‘That’s not how it is!’: Rumors on Hasan’s “mega” Twitch deal miss the mark, xQc claims

Felix “xQc” Lengyel’s friendship with Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker has been tested in 2022. However, it’s in a much better place now—and that couldn’t be more evident after he rushed to Hasan’s defense when Trainwreck implied Twitch pays him more than he’s worth.

Trainwreck insinuated it was the case to Adin Ross and Kai Cenat after warning them Twitch would “spit in their face” and look after streamers like Hasan and Pokimane instead.

“Right now, I know there are people that are one-tenth your size that are getting paid more by Twitch directly,” he said. “That’s disrespectful in my eyes! I know for a fact they’re on contracts worth more than yours!”

However, after watching the clip, the juicer warlord said it’s not true. “I swear to you guys, I’m not against Train,” he said. “I’m going to be honest, okay? After thorough analysis, I don’t want to be on Hasan’s side either, but Hasan’s deal isn’t very good. It’s not [mindblowing]. It’s good, but it’s not [mindblowing]—like what’s trying to be said.”

xQc went on to say he “respects” the contract Hasan is on because he has a lower density of ads compared to others, but insisted it’s not that extravagant.

“I don’t want people to throw shit at Hasan because they think he’s making 20 million or 30 million,” he continued. “He’s going to get a lot of shit for that, but that’s not how it is. I’m telling you right now, that’s not how it is.”

Trainwreck didn’t respond to xQc directly. However, he dropped a comment in xQc’s chat, saying: “I know more than all of you brainless sheep in the chat. Go distribute your poor wealth to Hasan so he can buy mansions and sports cars, you fucking brainwashed sheep!”

Hasan, on the other hand, saw the humor in it. “I don’t know why this man can’t stop saying my name and Pokimane’s name like every stream, it feels like,” he said. “I don’t understand it. I don’t know what the reason is.

He added with a laugh: “This dude is my number one fan!”