NICKMERCS confirms he’s banned from Twitch for transphobic language—doubles down

Days after condemning the Dr. DisRespect controversy, Twitch streamer NICKMERCS has been hit with the ban hammer for the very first time on the platform for using transphobic language.

At the time of writing, the streamer’s Twitch page is temporarily unavailable to the public. Instead, a message appears, reading: “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Twitch hasn’t confirmed the reason behind the ban, but NICKMERCS confirmed on June 28, in a post on X, that he was banned for using a transphobic term. He further said, “Apparently that’s a derogatory term. That’s on me. Next time I’ll use mental health disorder.”

Banned for using the word “Tranny” on Twitch. Apparently that’s a derogatory term. That’s on me. Next time I’ll use mental health disorder. https://t.co/LAIcmD0dCB — Nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 28, 2024

While it’s unclear if the ban was due to an individual incident or not, NICKMERCS has previously been accused of using transphobic language. In allegedly leaked messages, the streamer apparently said “Trans is a mental disorder” and, during an Elden Ring DLC steam, he said “There’s no such thing as trans people… that’s something that you created… so have fun with your little dreamland, but that shit is not even real.”

NICKMERCS isn’t the only streamer in the hot seat right now. Dr. Disrespect is facing allegations that he “inappropriately” texted a minor using Twitch’s private messaging product in 2020, which was reportedly the reason for the streamer’s sudden ban from the platform four years ago. On June 25, Dr. DisRespect came out with a statement confirming the incident while putting his side of the story out to the public.

Following the statement, Dr. DisRespect was dropped by his game studio. Later, NICKMERCS, along with TimTheTatman, strongly opposed the streamer’s actions and said it was “inexcusable” days after the incident took place.

