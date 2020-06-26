NICKMERCS closes in on 50,000 active Twitch subscribers during Call of Duty event

"50,000 viewers, our highest during a qualifier for the #MFAMGauntlet. Knockin’ on 50K subs too."

Nickmercs’ “MFAM Gauntlet” event is helping the battle royale streamer rack up more subscriptions than he ever has on Twitch as he posts some of his best viewership of the year in the process.

With more than 49,000 subscribers as of the end of his stream yesterday, Nick has reached a personal best on Twitch, beating his previously monthly best of 46,142 total subscribers in April according to Twitchtracker.com.

The MFAM Gauntlet tournament is a tournament run by Nick himself that allows subscribers on his channel to participate and win a little bit of cash for performing well. With three week of qualifications, the tournament ends with a showdown this coming Monday could boost Nick’s viewership, and sub count, even more.

50,000 viewers, our highest during a qualifier for the #MFAMGauntlet. Knockin’ on 50K subs too. W. The energy is crazy! Big shout out to our moderators, for working their asses off. And GG’s today y’all, spicyyy gameplay the whole way through. Goodnight! 😴 — nickmercs (@NICKMERCS) June 26, 2020

Following the end of his stream last night, Mercs posted on Twitter saying that 50,000 viewers was the most he’d ever seen on his channel during a MFAM Gauntlet. Meanwhile, his subscriber count was creeping up on a 50,000 milestone that he is acutely aware of.

After the U.S. declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, subscriptions to Nick’s channel began to rise in March and April. However, last month that number declined slightly.

Playing exclusively Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite this year, Mercs’ viewership has steadily increased as well, peaking during his MFAM Gauntlet finale for May that averaged more than 55,000 viewers.