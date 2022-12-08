Jebaited: Ludwig’s The Yard teases return despite explosive finale implying demise

Hopefully Slime has had time to grieve the loss of Chocolate the monkey.

Ludwig and his friends’ podcast, The Yard, threw shockwaves through the personality-driven content industry just over a week ago with a video that heavily suggested the podcast was coming to an end.

In a well-produced skit, Ludwig, Slime, Aiden Calvin, and Nick Vercillo played up a dramatic ending of The Yard as we know it, including the destruction of the podcast’s set because of an explosive grenade lobbed into it by police.

But now, it appears as though the group was merely ending its first “season” before starting a new second season that will debut today.

Throughout the entirety of the final podcast that aired about a week ago, the group never came out and bluntly said that The Yard was ending for good. Instead, the group continually walked right up to the line by implying they could no longer do that podcast without stating that plainly.

At the conclusion of the hour-and-a-half-long podcast, Nick attempted to figure out what was going on with the show, pointing out that the podcasting set was destroyed.

“Is the show over, or are we going to figure something out,” he said.

After he finished his sentence, the podcast cut to a black screen, leaving fans curious about what was going to come of The Yard. The cliffhanger was meant to pique curiosity, implying that perhaps the group could be doing some sort of rebranding effort or had a tangential project on the horizon.

But based on a post to Twitter by the podcast’s official account, it seems as though The Yard season two is beginning today—and the branding suggests we could be getting a lot more of the same from Ludwig and the gang.