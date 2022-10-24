Ludwig warns Twitch stars swapping to YouTube ‘sucks’ unless they can guarantee one thing

And it won't change unless the platform keeps improving.

YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren has spoken fondly of the Google-owned platform since his shock move in Nov. 2021. He thinks it’s only a matter of time until they become the top dog in the industry.

But, that doesn’t mean he thinks it’s perfect. The 27-year-old star has highlighted some problems that he wants them to fix, and until they do, he thinks switching platforms might not be the best move for Twitch stars.

That is, of course, unless one condition is met—they’re paid a hefty bag.

Screengrab via The Yard on YouTube

“I mean, switching over raw sucks,” he said during an episode of Cold Ones on Oct. 23. “If you switch from Twitch to YouTube today, like no bag in hand, then yeah, it’s a very noticeably worse experience in some aspects.”

Ludwig didn’t elaborate, but earlier in the conversation, he said YouTube is slow to implement new things because they’re a “bloated ass company with thousands of employees that take six months to do something.”

It’s the reason he decided to take matters into his own hands by launching Truffle.TV, an extension that makes the viewer experience more similar to Twitch by adding emotes, name colors, raids, and more.

YouTube didn’t seem to mind too much at the time.

“YouTube has reached out a few times,” he said. “They’re like, What are you guys up to? And we tell them, and they’re like, ‘Cool!’”

But until they show some initiative and implement things like that themselves, Ludwig thinks the most appealing thing they can offer streamers is money.

It’s almost been a year since Ludwig joined YouTube, and he’s still trying to find his footing. He only just realized the content strategy that he’s been using—the one he used on Twitch, isn’t the best approach.

But, since he was one of several high-profile streamers who received a massive bag when they joined, and the fact he’s one of the biggest streamers on the planet, things have still panned out well for him financially.

As for everyone else, Ludwig urged them to think twice.