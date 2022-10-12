Rags to riches: Ludwig Ahgren explains how he became a millionaire streaming superstar on Twitch, YouTube

In an interview with financial YouTuber Graham Stephan, popular livestreamer and content creator Ludwig Ahgren reflected on his humble beginnings, his day-to-day, and the evolution of his various businesses.

Beginning his full-time streaming career in February 2019, Ludwig’s eventual meteoric success was not immediate. The streamer admits to putting in months of in-depth research while working at an unnamed vape company before dedicating himself to content creation. With a wealth of knowledge of the streaming sphere and only $7,000 in his bank account, Ludwig left the traditional workforce to pursue his ambitions.

Largely off his month long subathon and regular content schedule, Ludwig was quickly propelled to the top of Twitch over the next years. The streamer has undoubtedly achieved significant financial success, however Ludwig states that he aims to earn even more to continue supporting his various ventures.

“The goal is to pull eight figures, like super low eight figures,” Ludwig described, elaborating on his revenue split. “YouTube is the bulk now because they signed me exclusively. I would say YouTube ad revenue makes up 40 percent, sponsorships is like another 30 percent, and merch that we sell makes up another 30 percent.”

As the YouTuber’s reach has grown, so have his businesses. Beginning as only a solo streaming act, Ludwig now runs four separate companies, including Mogul Moves, Mogul Merch, The Yard Podcast, and his new creative studio, Offbrand.

Discussing how he decides to split his time, Ludwig stated that he is no longer interested in making the ‘biggest’ content and instead has focused on his various companies. In a recent statement after debuting Offbrand, the YouTuber even admitted that the company is his plan to eventually pivot away from full-time content creation.

“I prefer to make things that I think are cool, and that doesn’t always necessarily align with being as big as you can be,” Ludwig explained. “Most of the time, I’m doing the daily drivers. The YouTube videos I know will be successful and make sure the channel is still alive with the goal of doing a bigger project every few months or so.”

Ludwig’s new content strategy seems to already be taking shape, as the creator has spearheaded xQc’s latest gameshow Juiced! with similar projects seemingly on the horizon.