KSI pours salt in the wound after Jake Paul takes fist boxing loses

Moments after YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul suffered the first loss in his boxing career to Tommy Fury, the younger half-brother of two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, in a close showdown on Feb. 26, his biggest rival, KSI, took to social media to pour salt in his wounds.

KSI, who accused Jake of ducking a fight offer he pitched back in January and has been taunting him ever since did his best to twist the knife by gloating over the loss and calling Jake and Fury complete and utter “trash.”

KSI followed it up with another video suggesting Jake’s biggest problem, and the reason he lost, is he doesn’t drink Prime—the energy drink created by KSI and Jake’s brother, Logan. “Jake. You see, the problem with you man. The reason why you lost is because you aren’t drinking Prime, baby,” he said, laughing hysterically.

The famed British YouTuber also pointed out he still remains undefeated in pro boxing—a feat Jake can no longer claim after his bout with Fury this weekend.

As for how their numbers compare, Jake’s record is now seven wins and one loss. KSI, on the other hand, has five wins, zero losses, and one draw—the latter of which happened against Logan.

Jake’s record is more impressive, however, since he’s fought former MMA champions like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva, even though they are all past their prime and boxers in a traditional sense.

It seems like a showdown between Jake and KSI is inevitable at this point. It makes even more sense now that Jake has lost to Fury.

But, it might not be for a while if Jake and Fury decide to run it back.