Jake Paul accuses KSI of ‘ducking’ latest contract offer in heated Twitter Spaces face-off

It’s been more than four years since Jake Paul won his amateur boxing debut against Deji on the undercard of an event headlined by his brother Logan Paul. Since then, he’s transitioned into pro boxing and racked up six wins—four of which were against former mixed-martial-arts champions with years of experience in combat sports.

But ever since KSI returned to the ring in Aug. 2022, there have been talks of a fight between Jake and himself. Now, it seems like the wheels are in motion after the two locked horns on Twitter spaces for eight minutes straight.

The back and forth between them, which Jake recorded and uploaded on his YouTube channel, included accusations KSI turned down an offer to fight for free and that he has been “ducking” ever since.

So, he laid down the challenge again for the world to see. “I’m ready. November, December, September. Whenever the fuck you want it,” he said. “I just want to hear you say it out of your mouth, because I know that you’re going to retreat, bro.” KSI verbally agreed to do it sometime towards “the end of the year,” but Jake wasn’t convinced.

Jake also said he sent KSI and his team a contract over a month ago. The terms were the fight would take place in the U.K in Dec. 2023, would be at 185 pounds, and last 10 rounds. But according to him, KSI still hasn’t responded to the contract offer—even after their Twitter argument—and if he doesn’t respond by the end of next week, he’ll retract the offer and make a new one demanding for it to be in the U.S. instead.

KSI hasn’t confirmed or denied whether the claims are true.

The offer was / is to come to the UK in December 2023. If he doesn’t respond next week after his show, then it’s going to have to be in the US.



At this stage, it’s still unclear whether a fight between them will happen.

Jake signed as an MMA fighter with Professional Fighters League, suggesting he could be moving away from boxing, while KSI is set to take on Brazilian YouTuber and FaZe Clan founder Temperrr on Jan. 14.

Based on the latest exchange between them, it sounds like bad blood is brewing between them, which could make the possibility of facing each other much higher.