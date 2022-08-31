Jake Paul’s boxing record: Fight history and all results thus far

Out of all active influencer boxers, Jake Paul is undoubtedly among the most popular and skilled. On his quest to become a professional boxer, ‘The Problem Child’ has already managed to rack up several impressive wins over formidable opponents both and outside of the immediate influencer space.

Though Logan Paul is largely credited with beginning the influencer boxing scene, it is Jake Paul who has arguably become the space’s face. Boasting an undefeated 5-0 record so far, Jake Paul has molded himself into one of the most formidable opponents in influencer boxing.

These are all of Jake Paul’s official bouts.

Jake Paul’s boxing records and opponents

Deji, KSI vs. Logan Paul (2018)

The younger Paul took up the gloves for his first match against British YouTuber Deji. As both creators’ older siblings headlined the event, Jake Paul’s bout against the equally inexperienced Deji made for an excellent co-main event.

Though his first time stepping into the squared circle in an officiated fight, Paul clearly showed an aptitude for the sport early on. Despite sustaining some heavy damage himself, Paul won the fight by referee stoppage in the fifth round.

AnEsonGib (2020)

Paul’s second match against British content creator AnEsonGib stands as his quickest and most decisive victories. Mere moments after stepping into the ring, Paul won his second match by TKO in only one minute. He managed to score three consecutive knockdowns in only one round, this matchup certainly built up Paul’s confidence fairly early into his boxing career.

Nate Robinson, Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. (2020)

Jake Paul’s third fight against NBA player Nate Robinson was a major leap in his still developing boxing career. The battle against Robinson was also Paul’s first fight outside of the immediate influencer space he had previously dominated, making the results of this fight almost unpredictable.

This bout was potentially Paul’s most watched fights, given it was an undercard fight to the legendary Mike Tyson’s headliner against Roy Jones Jr.

Ultimately, Paul ended up impressing once again by taking a decisive victory over Robinson. Controlling much of the first round, Paul scored a knockout punch onto Robinson in the second round to cement his third consecutive victory.

Ben Askren (2021)

Jake Paul brought significantly higher stakes to his fourth fight by scheduling former UFC and Olympic mixed martial artist Ben Askren. Though retired, this was the first professional fighter that Paul took on, however Askren’s experienced ended up making no difference as Paul once again scored a knockout in the first round.

The bout against Askren turned out to be one of Paul’s most anti-climatic fights, as many expected the former One Championship and UFC fighter to hold his own. The takeaway for Paul ended up being the reported $65 million the card generated.

Tyron Woodley I (2021)

After an anti-climatic bout against Askren, Jake Paul challenged the former five time UFC Champion Tyron Woodley to his first boxing match. The leadup to Paul vs. Woodley undoubtedly had the most trash talk prior to the fight, Woodley even agreeing to tattoo ‘I love Jake Paul’ on himself if he lost.

Paul’s first fight against Woodley ended up being his most competitive and contentious, as it became the first to run the full distance. After going the entire eight rounds, judges gave Paul the win by split decision.

Tyron Woodley II (2021)

Jake Paul was originally scheduled to take on professional boxer Tommy Fury for his next fight, however this ultimately fell through due to an injury that forced Fury to reschedule last minute. Instead, Paul took on Woodley for the second time, still left unsatisfied by his split decision win and hoping for a more decisive victory.

Seemingly improved from his first match with the former UFC star, this second match between the pair proved significantly less competitive than the first. Still going to the sixth round, Paul knocked out Woodley to maintain his undefeated streak.