KSI taunts Jake Paul ahead of boxing fight against FaZe Temperrr

It’s been a big year for KSI, who’s largely cornered the market in the YouTuber boxing community. He’s arguably the biggest fighter in the community, now working as the CEO of Misfits Boxing, and the host of many of these competitions. What’s been even more apparent than KSI’s success is his feud with Jake Paul, which now seems to be reignited.

In a tweet posted by Misfits Boxing, KSI can be seen at a promotional event for the upcoming match between FaZe Temperrr and himself. While he first saidhow hard he’s trained for this fight, he can’t help but say what all this is for.

“I’ve got an end goal, and that’s Jake Paul ladies and gentlemen,” KSI said. “Best believe I will get past every single opponent, and then when I get to him he is getting flatlined, he’s getting destroyed and my legacy will live on forever.”

These are strong words from the fighter, and they’re not even aimed at the person he’s going to be fighting, which usually happens at these promo events.

There’s another clip in which KSI and Temperrr face off against one another, but it doesn’t have half the hype of the Jake Paul callout. You can barely hear either of them and it kind of has an awkward air about it, unlike the sheer rage that KSI seems to have for Jake Paul.

While not confirmed, it’s possible that this has come from the recent fight between Jake Paul and KSI over Twitter Spaces last week. There was a lot of going back in forth through the call, ranging from saying things that happened the last time they tried to fight, to childish banter. The larger sentiment seemed to be that both of these creators want to fight each other, however.

In a video from Jake Paul’s YouTube channel, fans can hear the content creator on his side of the argument. He largely just said that he’s ready to fight whenever KSI is ready, for free, no matter the size of the ring.

The larger question based on the hype video from Misfits is whether or not this will actually amount to a fight this time. As KSI pointed out on Twitter Spaces, the fight didn’t make it past negotiations last time, something for which he blames Jake Paul’s team.

While KSI might be hinting at a competitor that fans have been wanting, it’s better not to get your hopes up in case this is just more hype-building for Misfits. When an actual date is announced, then fans can feel a little better about its chances.