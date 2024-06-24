Kai Cenat laughs off claims Elden Ring DLC is too hard: ‘Put your big boy pants on’

Kai Cenat has remained positive about Elden Ring‘s Shadow of the Erdtree DLC despite already clocking up over 620 deaths, claiming anyone who has suggested the expansion is too hard just has skill issues rather than any other problems.

Ultra-popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat quickly returned to the world of Elden Ring for the DLC’s release this week, staging another marathon Twitch stream as he battles his way through Elden Ring’s first expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree. At the 32-hour mark he waded into a discussion that has sparked across the gaming fandom recently, laughing off suggestions the DLC is too hard. “It’s a skill issue. Put your big boy pants on, get out there, and go fight,” he declared (and hat-tip Dexerto for sharing the clip).

Sometimes you have to wait a minute and try again. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kai Cenat (Twitch)

“I’m ass and you’re ass,” he continued. “You’re ass though because you say it’s too hard… like, what are you talking about? Like, here’s the thing. This is the first major release since the first game is that correct? You went all through that hassle two years ago, why would they make a DLC you’re going to finish in like, a day or two?”

The Twitch streamer has been following his own advice of “going out to fight” this weekend. Since the DLC dropped on Friday, Cenat has been tackling it in a death-fueled marathon stream with about as much enthusiasm as he had during his original Elden Ring marathon, which took around 166 hours and 1,700 deaths to beat.

Currently, Cenat’s DLC stream is at the 55-hour mark with just over 620 deaths, and it doesn’t seem to be ending any time soon. Although he’s struggling with the final boss, the Promised Consort Radahm in Enir-Ilim, he’s remained positive.

There might have been a few rage-filled moments where he wanted to go to the Elden Ring office and delete this boss from the files, a few tears, and untoward aggression to his chair, he’s trying to stay true to his earlier comment that “he can’t give up.” He’s learning patterns, change weapons, and use different techniques to beat the boss, and it’s certainly not easy to do.

While skill plays a significant part in Elden Ring and the Shadow of the Erdtree, learning from your mistakes and finding better ways to kill the bosses is how you get to the end. A bucket load of tenacity, perseverance, and serenity also helps, which is how many players have been able to conquer the DLC in its earliest days.

One recent victor was fellow Twitch streaming titan xQc who was able to beat the DLC after 614 deaths—though he ended his broadcast by declaring he didn’t quite like the DLC. “[It’s] not a 10 out of 10,” he later explained.

