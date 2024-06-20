More deaths coming: Kai Cenat to take on Elden Ring DLC in next non-stop Twitch marathon

Kai Cenat is gearing up for another Elden Ring marathon on Twitch, starting June 21. The top streaming star take on the soon-to-be-released Shadow of the Erdtree, vowing to again keep his broadcast running for as long as it takes to beat the DLC.

In his signature style, Kai Cenat unveiled the sequel marathon with a cinematic announcement video on X (formerly Twitter) today, June 19, with the caption, “Playing Elden Ring DLC until I beat it.” Seeing as he plans on streaming until he beats the highly-rated expansion, we expect this one to be another long marathon stream. Even Cenat himself hinted that this huge endeavor would likely result in “another 100-plus hour stream.”

The Shadow of the Erdtree will be challenging to beat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cenat previously set himself an Elden Ring challenge that quickly went viral and sparked a flood of other streamers doing the same: Beat the base game in one long marathon stream that began on May 9. It took him 167 hours, and when he was done he declared , “Now, every game I touch after this will be mentally easier for me.”

Given the huge number number of deaths and the sheer amount of in-game hours he spent battling his way through to the end of Elden Ring in one sitting, most games will surely be mentally and physically easier—except maybe Shadow of the Erdtree. It will be a great run no matter what though; our Dot Esports team has claimed the Shadow of the Erdtree is expansive and will 100 percent test your skills and push you to your limits.

If you want to watch Cenat dive in and test his limits again, you can do so over on his Twitch channel on July 21 at the following times:

6 pm EST

3pm PST

8 am AEST (June 22)

12am CET (June 22)

If you’re playing Shadow of the Erdtree on June 21, the very best of luck. As Elden Ring’s infamous boss Malenia says, hopefully you’ll never know defeat.

