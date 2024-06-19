‘I expect a statue’: Mizkif the latest star to beat Elden Ring in streaming’s latest craze

Mizkif is the latest Twitch streamer to beat Elden Ring, naming it “probably the greatest game of all time” after a marathon broadcast and a staggering number of deaths.

Many popular streamers, including Kai Cenat and Ludwig, have streamed themselves playing through the entire campaign of Elden Ring in the build-up to Shadow of the Erdtree, challenging every boss until they beat the game. Mizkif is the latest to take on this gaming gauntlet, streaming for 96 hours and staying awake for 40 hours at a time.

Malenia took Mizkif a whopping 11 hours to beat. Image by Dot Esports

Elden Ring is a Soulslike, where just one mistake in combat can led to certain death, forcing you to restart at the nearest respawn campfire. Due to the game’s difficulty and the high number of restarts, streamers have been broadcasting their attempts to massive success—viewers quickly get invested in their chances of winning.

It took Mizkif a total of 96 hours to complete Elden Ring, although he did take some sleeping breaks in-between streams. Streaming for so long caused Mizkif to become delirious towards the end of his run, and when he finally beat the last boss he covered his face in his hands and repeatedly chanted, “I’m finally done” while his chat congratulated him. Mizkif was lucid enough to muster a joke, stating “I expect a statue,” alluding to the lifesize Malenia figure that developers FromSoftware sent to Kai Cenat.

Mizkif completed his run with just under 1,400 deaths, which is significantly higher than the average of 450 deaths across the player base. While this number is certainly large, however, dramatically it pales in comparison to Kai Cenat’s 1,700 deaths.

From start to finish, Mizkif’s broadcasts of Elden Ring were filled with entertaining moments, such as when a small mistake caused him to die just as he was going to kill the final boss—leading to a fit of rage and disappointment. When asked about the Elden Ring DLC releasing soon, Mizkif declared he would “not play that,” but then retracted his statement just moments later, so stay prepared for another stream in the near future.

