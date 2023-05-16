Kai Cenat denies Adin Ross’ claim that he turned down $40 million offer from Kick

Following popular Kick broadcaster Adin Ross’s claims that IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat turned down a $40 million dollar offer to join the streaming platform, the latter has swung back, vehemently denying Adin’s assertions.

During his Twitch broadcast on May 15, through viewers in his chat, Kai Cenat discovered Adin’s claims about him denying a $40 million contract with Kick, and the star was immediately shocked.

“I did not turn down… Chat, that’s not a actual leak, that’s not, ok. That’s not an actual leak,” Kai Cenat said. “Stop. That’s cap, that’s actually cap on my soul, on my soul that is cap. What is he doing? Why is he doing that?”

“Even if that was a offer, why even talk about it? That’s the only thing, I’ll call him off-stream… Because, bro, for real for real, like, why even do that? Like, That’s weird bro,” Kai continued while talking about Adin Ross.

“Adin would not do that, he would not lie like that.”

After viewing the Kick clip of Adin Ross’s claims for the first time, Kai Cenat shook his head in what seemed like disappointment:

“Bro, come on Adin,” Kai said.

Kai ended the discussion about Adin’s claims by continuing to state that they are false, and explaining that he will call his fellow broadcaster off-stream to reach a resolution.

Adin Ross has yet to respond to Kai Cenat’s denial and claims that the Kick star lied about the alleged deal. It’s still unclear whether the two came to an agreement off-stream after Kai’s stream.

