XQc may not be moving to Kick, but ChatGPT has his back if he does

After using ChatGPT to answer an argument between him and his chat, massively popular Twitch streamer xQc showed a little more than he was likely planning to, revealing a prompt titled “Moving to Kick.”

During his Twitch broadcast today, xQc opened the AI chatbot ChatGPT after trying to resolve an unrelated question with his viewers. During this, users quickly noticed a prompt written yesterday that seemed to be evidence of the 27-year-old’s move to rival streaming platform Kick.

The star immediately denied his involvement with the creation of the ChatGPT question, but viewers in his chat were quick to believe the opposite.

“Oh, my god. Guys, I didn’t write that. I didn’t write that. I didn’t write that, it’s not my account. Oh, my god, bro, who did this?” XQc said. “Yesterday I wasn’t even at the computer, I wasn’t even at the computer, dude. What the fuck. Guys, that’s just troll, bro. That is so troll. That is so troll, dude. That is just troll, I didn’t do this.”

“This chat is so fucking dumb, dude.”

According to some users on the popular streaming subreddit, LivestreamFails, xQc uses one of his VIP viewers’ premium ChatGPT accounts, so there’s a possibility that the prompt wasn’t written by the star himself. Given that he seemed to be at least a little bit amused by the whole thing, it’s definitely possible that this was a prank being played on him.

XQc ended the discussion with his chat stating that his account is “shared,” seeming to confirm the VIP account theory.

Other users have pointed out that the perfect grammar used in the prompt is proof that xQc had no hand in its creation.