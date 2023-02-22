Kai Cenat joins Twitch’s most exclusive group after cracking monster subscriber milestone

Kai Cenat kicked off his Twitch subathon for one reason and one reason only—to chase down Ludwig’s all-time record of having 283,066 active subscribers on the platform, which he achieved in 2021.

Things didn’t start smoothly, though. Kai Cenat was banned hours before it was supposed to start, delaying things for a while. Then, once the subathon began, he ran into obstacles like interacting with a banned streamer, a swatting attempt from a fan, and more.

Despite that, however, he was still on track to break the record. He’s not quite there yet, but he hit a massive milestone of 200,000 subscribers earlier today—becoming the third streamer ever to reach that number.

The other two are Ludwig and Ninja, the latter of which hit 269,154 active subscribers at the height of the Fortnite craze in 2018, cementing his place as one of the most iconic streamers to ever stream on Twitch.

Kai Cenat still has a bit of ground to make up as he chases down Ludwig’s record, but his subathon still has a while to go (it’s expected to end on Mar. 2), so it seems like he’ll certainly beat it by the end.

Given how close that would take him to 300,000 subscribers, there’s a chance the award-winning star might crack that milestone too—becoming the first streamer to ever do it. The sky really is the limit for Kai Cenat.