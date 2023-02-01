Kai Cenat teases upcoming Twitch subathon with brilliantly regal promo video

"The next 30 days of my life? Streaming? Me?"

Kai Cenat plans to spend the entirety of Black History month in front of a camera for a 30-day subathon starting tomorrow, and as seems to be a tradition with announcements in gaming, he teased the spectacle with a video skit.

Starting at 5.00pm CT tomorrow, Cenat will begin his marathon stream, but unlike the massively successful subathon Ludwig did two years ago to earn the most active subscribers ever on the platform, this one seems to have a set cap of 30 days.

To celebrate his upcoming 720 straight hours content, Cenat today released a hilarious video that depicts him as a regal figure who is woken up by live orchestral music in the morning and led around by flower girls.

Streaming For The Next 30 Days Of My Life🖤Hope You Enjoy pic.twitter.com/VDp0I8wdc0 — AMP KAI (@KaiCenat) January 31, 2023

Upon his butler informing him he has to begin a 30-day subathon, Kai, who in the skit seems to have forgotten, loses his mind over doing something so silly.

“What the fuck,” he said. “The next 30 days of my life? Streaming? Me? Bro, I’m not doing that, 30 days is crazy. It’s about to be Black History month. I’m trying to be outside.”

Kai’s subathon comes shortly following a suspension that lasted three days. He didn’t immediately disclose his reason for being banned, but fans online have theorized it may have been due to his consumption of edible marijuana while on-stream. Cenat lives and streams in Atlanta, Georgia, where marijuana use is illegal, making it against the rules on Twitch.