Kai Cenat reaches critical subathon milestone on journey to Ludwig’s record

Kai Cenat is just under halfway through his 30-day subathon, and today, he reached a pivotal subscriber mark as he shoots for Ludwig’s all-time record of 283,066 active subscribers.

Passing Critical Role’s high of 139,559 in November 2021, Cenat pushed his way to the fifth most peak active subscribers of all time, according to Twitch Tracker. As Cenat closes in on 140,000 subscribers, he is still around half of Ludwig’s record. But if he can maintain his subathon for the rest of the month, he should be on track to compete for the crown.

In the next couple of days, Cenat will likely take over fourth place by eclipsing Casimito’s personal best of 159,487 subscribers in November last year. The other two creators between Cenat and Ludwig’s record are Ironmouse (171,818 from March 2022) and Ninja (269,154 from April 2018).

Cenat’s stream hasn’t been without drama early on, though. After getting banned on Twitch just days before the month-long marathon, Kai has already had a few moments that could have derailed the stream before it even got rolling.

On the first full day of his subathon, Kai had a Discord video call with a woman that he found out was banned on Twitch. He quickly exited the call to avoid getting disciplined by the platform for assisting in a ban evasion attempt.

But a few days later, he seemingly subverted ban evasion rules by speaking to banned streamer iShowSpeed on the phone by joking around that he was talking to a friend named “John” instead.