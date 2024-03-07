Category:
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson: How to watch, broadcast date, and more

Heavy hitter club.
Tyler Esguerra
Published: Mar 7, 2024 04:47 pm
Clear your calendars, boxing fans. One of the most controversial content creators will be stepping into the ring with one of the greatest boxers of all time when Jake Paul takes on “Iron” Mike Tyson in an official match.

Ever since his debut in 2018, Paul has taken his dedication to the sport of boxing to another level, focusing a ton more on training as he turned his sights toward tougher fighters than just fellow content creators. Although he still faces considerable criticism for his choice of opponents, such as retired NBA star Nate Robinson and a plethora of retired MMA fighters, he continues to bring in viewers due to his sheer infamy.

“It’s crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson’s undercard,” Paul told The New York Times in a statement. “Now, less than four years later, I’m stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing’s most notorious fighters and biggest icons.”

Tyson, on the other hand, does not need an introduction in the world of boxing. Considered to be one of the scariest fighters in the world, the 57-year-old is still a feared opponent who has also shown that his power remains after so many years. He will, however, find himself facing a much younger opponent who could take him by surprise with his endurance and speed.

Which platform can you watch Paul vs. Tyson on?

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson longingly and fiercely look each other in the eyes in a promo for their Netflix boxing match
Who will win? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netflix

The Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout will be streamed live on Netflix at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This will also be an exclusive event for Netflix, meaning you won’t be able to watch the fight on any other platform. If you have a paid Netflix account, you’ll be able to access the stream when you log into the service.

When is the Paul vs. Tyson fight?

This summer, one of the biggest fights of the year will be taking place. You can catch Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on Netflix when the fight goes live on Saturday, July 20. The specific time has not been revealed by the company, but there should be more information as the tentative fight date approaches.

