Jake Paul to fight 57-year-old Mike Tyson later this year in Netflix event

There's still no official designation as to whether this is an exhibition or a serious bout.
Michael Kelly
Published: Mar 7, 2024 02:31 pm
Jake Paul and Mike Tyson longingly and fiercely look each other in the eyes in a promo for their Netflix boxing match
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Netflix

Jake Paul, the influencer-turned-boxer whose ever-skyrocketing career in the ring has been the subject of countless debates in the boxing world this decade, has found his next opponent: 57-year-old, retired boxing legend Mike Tyson. 

Paul and Tyson—for both of whom there is a case to be made that they are the biggest names of their respective boxing generations—will battle in an exclusive Netflix event on July 20, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. 

Jake Paul training in the boxing ring in 2022
Each of Paul’s fights have commanded audiences filled with astounding viewer counts and PPV buys. Screenshot via Jake Paul on Instagram

The fight will be streamed in real-time on Netflix as part of a recent endeavor by the streaming service to focus on programming “sports-adjacent” events and series, as opposed to an all-in strategy on live sports from competitors such as Hulu and Max. 

Paul’s boxing career began to boom in the cultural zeitgeist in the early 2020s with high-profile fight after high-profile fight. This decade alone, he’s worked his way up to a 9-1 record, including victories over MMA legends Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz. Most recently, Paul won via first-round TKO over Ryan Bourland this past Saturday, March 2.

Paul’s sole career loss came to Tommy Fury in February 2023, in what was easily the most-viewed, most-purchased pay-per-view event of his career to date. It’s likely, though, that the convenience of Netflix and its already substantially large subscriber base will combine to allow his bout with Tyson to surpass any previous viewership records. 

Tyson has not competed in an officially sanctioned boxing match since 2005, and currently, there is no distinction regarding his fight with Paul. It remains to be seen whether the fight will be classified as an exhibition or an officially sanctioned event. Tyson last competed in an eight-round exhibition with then-51-year-old Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 and will turn 58 by the time his next fight arrives with Paul on July 20. 

