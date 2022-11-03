‘This is just the start!’: Jake Paul shoots down retirement talk after Anderson Silva win

Love him or hate him, Jake Paul has become the face of boxing—at least, among casual viewers, after beating UFC legend Anderson Silva, and he isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The content creator turned prizefighter said people are telling him he should hang up the gloves while he’s on top and ride off into the sunset. His own brother, Logan, is among them.

But it’s not happening. He feels like he’s just getting started.

Image via Jake Paul on Instagram

“My brother says I should retire and leave the world and people with their jaws dropped. Like, ‘Okay, that kid just went six and zero, beat some of MMA’s best, and then just doesn’t do it anymore,’” he said during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour.

“I’m not going to do that,” he added.

Jake’s original plan was to retire once he reached ten wins and zero losses—assuming it panned out that way. But now that he’s passed the halfway mark and that goal seems like a likely prospect, he’s not too sure.

“It feels like I am just getting warmed up, so who knows what ends up happening,” he said. “I think this is just the start, man. Like, I’m really starting to get good and there’s a lot of people that I want to beat and I want to be a world champion.

Jake has already exceeded his own expectations, and even though people keep trying to cast doubt on his achievements, he said anything that happens from this point onward is “just a cherry on top.”

As for when he plans to fight again, Jake said it could happen as soon as the first quarter of 2023. But he hasn’t even started thinking about who his next opponent will be, let alone contacting them.