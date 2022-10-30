Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Fight card, schedule, and live results

YouTube influencer Jake Paul will return to the ring on Oct. 29 to square off against former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva. Paul’s upcoming bout will be held in-person in Glenda, Arizona.

Jake Paul is among the most renowned and accomplished influencer boxers, boasting an undefeated 6-0 record prior to his bout against Silva. The younger Paul brother first stepped into the ring in 2020 with a fight against fellow influencer AnEnsonGib, though has since sought out former athletes and fight sport competitors.

Anderson Silva is undoubtedly Jake Paul’s most highly anticipated opponent to date. The Brazilian UFC legend has only irregularly tried his hand at boxing, standing at a 3-1 record with two knockouts. Notably, Silva won over former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz one year ago.

The tale of the tape has Silva with a height and reach advantage, but the problem child has been able to overcome such disadvantages before. Paul’s most accomplished opponent, Paul vs. Silva is sure to be a bout to remember.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva schedule

The in-person and pay-per-view event will be held on Oct. 29, 2022 with the fight card beginning at approximately 9pm CT. Viewers can watch the event on Showtime through the network’s app and on all major cable and satellite providers. Viewers can tune into the fight by tuning into the Showtime app at the start of the event and selecting the event’s page.

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight card

In addition to the highly anticipated main event fight, Paul vs. Silva will also feature two undercard matches. The undercard fights will see a mixture of professional fighters and influencer boxers. The full fight card, rounds, and weight classes include:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, 8 rounds, Cruiserweight

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez, 8 Rounds, Junior Lightweight

Alexandro Santiago vs Antonio Nieves II, 10 rounds, Bantamweight

Uriah Hall vs. Le’Veon Bell, 4 rounds, Cruiserweight

Chris Avila vs. Mikhail ‘Dr Mike’ Varshavski, 4 rounds, Cruiserweight

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results

Chris Avila defeats Dr. Mike Varshavski via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Alexandro Santiago defeats Antonio Nieves II via TKO in the seventh round.

This section will update as the fight card progresses.