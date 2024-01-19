Is Kick down? How to check Kick server status

Kick might not be the biggest livestreaming platform but losing access to your favorite content creator on any site is a bad time. It also doesn’t help that, unlike Twitch and YouTube, Kick doesn’t have a great line of communication for potential connection or server issues.

Recommended Videos

There are plenty of ways to check if Twitch is down or YouTube’s server status, but Kick has a limited support presence on social media. That doesn’t mean you can’t find spots to see if the platform is functioning as intended, though, if you plan on dropping by to watch a stream.

Is Kick down? How to check account, server, and stream status

Kick might not be as active in sharing information about its servers, but there is an official Kick Support Twitter account you can follow that keeps users updated on downtime, general issues, and platform updates such as policy changes or changes to the app.

If you don’t see a post on Kick Support Twitter or an announcement of some kind on the platform’s main social media pages, you will need to turn to third-party services since Kick does not have a dedicated status tracker like Twitch. The best option for this is the ever-reliable Downdetector, which features a graph to show if outages are being reported over a set period of time and feedback from the community talking about those issues.

If you can’t find a reliable reason on Downdetector, r/Kick on Reddit tends to track outages and issues from the community, too. This ranges from login problems, not being able to stream, and everything to do with general downtime that hasn’t been officially announced. Otherwise, you likely just need to wait until whatever problem the website is dealing with is resolved before trying to access Kick again.

Should none of these options work, Kick directs users to reach out to its support line at support@kick.com to discuss any lingering issues that don’t resolve themselves with time.