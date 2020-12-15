Is Among Us cross-platform on Nintendo Switch?

That Switch user in your friend circle will be making their debut in your Among Us lobbies.

It’s not an everyday event that a two-year-old game suddenly becomes a gaming sensation overnight. But it looks like Among Us was just waiting for its time to come out of the shadows. The communication from its devs and the future plans of the game showcase that Among Us isn’t looking to return to its shelf any time soon.

The Nintendo Switch version of the game was announced during the Nintendo World event on Dec. 15, marking the game’s first release on console. Switch users will be able to get a taste of the mafia-like hit party game on their favorite console now if they haven’t already tried it on other platforms.

Considering Among Us is free on mobile devices and it’s been one of the most downloaded titles for a few months in a row, the number of Switch users who have played the game before could outnumber those who didn’t get the chance.

Though Among Us’ interactive gameplay is one reason behind its success, its wide availability on mobile platforms has also been a vital factor. Even gamers without PCs were able to connect with their friends through the game’s cross-platform compatibility.

Does Among Us have cross-play on Nintendo Switch?

Among Us‘ Switch version is cross-platform/play compatible, just like it is on other available platforms. This means that you’ll be able to play Among Us with your friends from PC and mobile devices while you’re playing on your Switch.

Setting up cross-play on Among Us is also relatively easy. All you need to do is create a lobby and invite your friends by sharing the room code with them. You can find out your room code by looking toward the bottom of your screen when you host a room.

Alternatively, you can also have your friends set up a room and join it from your Switch with the room code.

Though it’s unknown whether InnerSloth, Among Us‘ developer, has plans of making the game available on more consoles, the Switch release gives hope to other fans who’d like to experience Among Us on PlayStation and Xbox. With the developer canceling its plans for Among Us 2 to focus its efforts on the original title, the hit party game may be receiving more frequent updates in the future.