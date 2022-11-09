‘Variety is the spice of life!’: Ironmouse fires back at VTuber model change criticism

Out with the old, in with the new.

Popular VTuber Ironmouse has changed her model once again in 2022, much to the dismay of some fans who criticized the Twitch star for chopping and changing her look too often for their liking. But the VShojo star was having none of it.

First, she took a diplomatic approach. “Listen. Here’s the thing. I think all my models look like me. There are elements where you can tell it’s me,” she said on Nov. 2.

“I’ve been asked questions by people who are like, ‘Aren’t you worried that if you change VTuber models so much, people won’t know it’s you?’ Trust me. They’ll know it’s me!”

Screengrab via Ironmouse on Twitch

Ironmouse explained all her models will have the same features that define her—pink and purple hair, horns, and hearts appearing somewhere on her attire. So, she’ll always be recognizable. Not everyone was satisfied with her response, though. They wanted Ironmouse to sport her original look forever—a demand that didn’t sit well with her.

So, the Vtuber streamer left them with a feistier message.

“Variety is the spice of life,” Ironmouse hit back.

“If I wanted to look the same, I would have become a flesh streamer. I’m fucking anime. Why wouldn’t I want to look different all the time? The possibilities are endless!”

Either way, Ironmouse’s model changes haven’t impacted her viewership.

At the height of her record-breaking subathon earlier in the year, she was the most subscribed streamer on Twitch. She’s planning to do another one soon too—but only when she’s feeling up to it given her health issues.

It’s bound to be a massive hit, regardless of what her VTuber model looks like. And as she implied in her comments, fans who aren’t happy about it need to ‘deal with it.’