IRL Twitch streamer Jinny signs with TSM

Yoo “Jinnytty” Yoonjin’s IRL Twitch streams have caused her popularity to soar in the past few years. At one point, she was the second most-viewed female streamer on the Amazon-owned platform, surpassing juggernauts like Imane “Pokimane Anys and VTuber Ironmouse.

Jinny’s ascension hasn’t been a smooth climb the whole time. She’s had to deal with bans, critics, drama, and some unfortunate moments on stream, and more.

Still, she managed to reach the summit in terms of viewership.

To consolidate her success, U.S based professional esports organization TSM FTX inked a deal with her and added her to their contention creation team, officially making her a member of the TSM family—a signing they announced on Oct. 6.

“I actually heard about TSM a few years ago,” she said in the announcement video. “I’ve wanted to join the organization before, and when there was an opportunity to join TSM, I just grabbed it and I’m like, ‘Okay! I’m down! Let’s go!’

Jinny explained that she’s been streaming by herself most of the time and never had a chance to connect with a lot of like-minded people in the esports, gaming, and streaming industry.

But now that’s changed. “Joining TSM will bring great opportunities for me to meet a lot of new people and streamers,” the famous IRL streamer said.

Jinny confessed she’s “super excited” about the move because it means there will be more chances for her to partake in TSM’s events and projects, which allows her to “broaden” her content.

“I want to attend tournaments and I want to see TSM players play in games,” she said. “It will be very new content for me and also for my viewers because I’ve never had the opportunity to attend these big tournaments!”

Of course, she’ll still be documenting her travels around the world, which is the cornerstone of her content. The only difference is she’ll be doing it under TSM’s banner.