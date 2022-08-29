She has a rough idea what it was for.

Yoo “Jinny” Yoonjin’s travel adventure streams on Twitch have been temporarily put on hold after the ever-popular IRL streamer received her third ban on the Amazon-owned platform.

The South Korean star helped popularize the IRL category. People love tuning in to see all the thrills and spills of her travels, like the time she climbed a high-elevation bridge in The Alps.

However, the chaotic and uncontrollable nature of her IRL streams has landed her in hot water. For example, her second ban, which happened in Oct. 2020, was for recklessly driving a scooter without a license.

Now, she’s been banned again. The reason hasn’t been confirmed yet, but Jinny suspects it’s because she walked past a young boy standing on the beach without a top.

“Hey guys. I got banned!” she said on her private Discord server shortly after it happened. “I don’t know the real reason or how long [I’ve been banned for] because I haven’t even got the email.”

“I think, apparently, I accidentally showed a kid that was topless when I was on a GoPro. I couldn’t see what was on the camera, nor was I aware that there was a topless kid in front of me, but I think that could be the reason.

Jinny said she’ll keep fans in the loop once she finds out what the ban was for and how long the sentence will be.

She also plans to appeal the ban because it was “obviously an accident.”

Her discord as of now pic.twitter.com/g8SgsRpnKI — Jessica Chenault (@J3SSSS3KA) August 28, 2022

If what she’s saying is true and the incident she described does end up being the reason she was banned, there’s a good chance Twitch will shorten the duration because it was an accident.

However, at this stage, it’s expected to last three days—the same as her last one, meaning she’ll be unbanned on Aug. 31. She said she’s using the time to plan her subathon.