Jinnytty streams on Twitch atop the Swiss Alps

Accomplished IRL streamer Jinnytty took her travel-centric channel to the next level by livestreaming her trip to the Swiss Alps.

Jinnytty is among the most popular IRL streamers on Twitch, being the most well-traveled and cultured content creator on the platform. In the past month alone, the globetrotting streamer has broadcasted in Switzerland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, and more. During her most recent venture to Zurich, Switzerland, Jinny took her stream to new heights, livestreaming from the Swiss mountains.

The IRL streamer’s broadcast took her across the Titlis Cliff Walk, the high-elevation suspension bridge in Europe standing at over 9,800 feet above sea level. Trekking across the walkway, Jinny gave her stream potentially the best view any Twitch stream has ever captured, overlooking the Swiss Alps mountain range.

Impressively, Jinny’s stream did not cut out once during her brief venture across the Swiss mountain’s cliff walk. In one stream, the IRL streamer brought her chat from the streets of Zurich to nearly the peak of the Swiss Alps, a testament to the growing power and stability of mobile streaming technology.

IRL travel streamers have continually pushed the limits of livestreaming, taking their broadcasts to the furthest possible reaches. Fellow streamer Jakenbake made his return to travel content by streaming 30,000 feet above the Pacific Ocean in a commercial flight. Other streamers such as Jaystreezy and Robcdee have pushed boundaries by streaming from the most rural locations of India, Japan, and more.

Jinny’s recent stream across the Swiss Alps certainly points to a bright future ahead of IRL and travel streaming, though for now we can admire the current view.