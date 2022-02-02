How to vote for QTCinderalla’s The Streamer Awards

Popular streamer QTCinderella has unveiled plans to host an award show on her Twitch channel that will celebrate all of the best livestream content creators among various categories.

The show, which will be streamed on March 12, won’t happen without some amount of work, though. Prior to The Streamer Awards, there will be a two-week nomination process followed by a voting period.

From now until Feb. 13, fans are encouraged to go to TheStreamerAwards.com to enter their nominees for all 28 of the event’s awards. At the end of that time frame, a list of nominees will be aggregated to create a finalist phase. In addition to fan nomination, the event has a panel that will submit one nominee for each category.

THE BIGGEST AWARD SHOW IN STREAMING HISTORY



hosted by myself and @mayahiga6



Coming at you live from Hollywood March 12th.



Nominations start NOW! https://t.co/SfgVoznvdh pic.twitter.com/AZChjEcYm8 — QTCinderella (@qtcinderella) February 1, 2022

The ability to vote for each category is not yet available. Voting for each award will start on Feb. 21 and last two weeks, ending on March 6. The webpage for submitting votes will be made available after nominations have been put into a final list.

The winner of each category will come down to a combination of fan votes and The Streamer Awards’ panel of org owners, commentators, journalists, and livestreaming veterans. The fan vote will account for 70 percent of the final consideration. The panelists will account for the other 30 percent.

The award winners will be unveiled live on Twitch.tv/qtcinderella on March 12. QT and fellow-streamer Maya Higa will co-host the in-person show.