How to level up fast in WoW Classic

In 2004, addons were sparse and guides were nowhere to be seen in World of Warcraft. Leveling to 60 was a painstaking grind that took months of patience.

It was a free-for-all of epic proportions that stopped some players dead in their tracks⁠—and motivated others. But now, it’s a different story. More than 15 years have passed since the release of WoW and things have changed.

For the most enthusiastic players, WoW Classic is all about reaching the maximum level as fast as humanly possible.

After just a few days, a number of players have already hit level 50 and are close to completing their short-lived journey to 60. But how do they do it?

The key to leveling quickly is efficiency. The fastest players waste as little time as possible. It’s no simple task, though. They know the ins and outs of each and every zone and have a good grasp of their class and spells.

For those who are unfamiliar with the game and have only just jumped on the WoW bandwagon, leveling fast without assistance is almost impossible.

Thankfully, though, there are plenty of addons to hold inexperienced players’ hands and guide them through the game. For new players, this can ruin the WoW experience. But unless they know the exact quests to pick up and the precise routes to take, addons and guides are the answer.

A few good leveling addons include Guidelime, Questie, and Leatrix Maps.

Guidelime is a step-by-step guide from level one to 60. The addon gives players an arrow to follow as they progress through each level and zone. If they want to pay as little attention as possible to WoW and take the most efficient routes, Guidelime is ideal.

Questie is another great addon for leveling. It adds quest icons to the player’s map and shows them where to pick up quests. It’s not a guide, but it’s incredibly useful throughout the leveling process.

Leatrix Maps is also very useful. It exposes the map, giving players a clear path and showing them exactly where to go.

This set of handy addons will cut down the leveling process and vastly decrease playtime. But despite the paths that players take and the addons they use, leveling to 60 will still take a considerable amount of time.