How much money has Mixer paid Ninja to stream on its platform?

Fortnite streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins was living the dream on Twitch. He was one of the most-watched channels on the platform with millions of followers and tens of thousands of subscribers, with an estimated total earnings of $10 million in 2018 thanks to his streams.

And then came Microsoft with an undisclosed offer and signed an exclusive contract with Ninja for their own streaming platform, Mixer, on Aug. 1. Now Ninja is no longer a Twitch streamer, and he’ll be only on Mixer starting Aug. 2 with a broadcast from music festival Lollapalooza playing on Friday Fortnite.

He was already so big on Twitch that his move surprised lots of people, something he recognized would happen and that he joked about in his Mixer announcement video.

Something that crossed many people’s minds is how much Mixer offered Ninja to move to their platform. He didn’t detail his contract, so nobody is sure and so far it’s impossible to know, but that didn’t stop people from speculating.

Twitch streamer Sebastian “Forsen” Fors gave his own “educated guess” based on his experience as a big streamer and former professional Starcraft and Hearthstone player. He took a conservative approach, and he estimates that Ninja is on a contract that will give him between $6 million and $8 million a year for at least three years.

“You wouldn’t sign anything less than three years, but I don’t think Mixer would like to sign for more than three years,” forsen said. “Because once they sign, he’s already committed. You don’t do longer contracts in esports longer than three years.”

But figures could be way higher than that, according to YouTuber Daniel ‘KEEMSTAR’ Keem. In the latest edition of his Drama Alert show, he says that “the rumor around the street” is that may have secured $100 million from his Mixer deal. KEEM says this is not confirmed, and it’s unclear if it’s $100 million per year or for the total duration of Ninja’s contract with the platform.

Despite those estimates, only Ninja and Mixer can confirm what the deal was and how much money is involved. So far, nothing has been revealed or leaked, so we have to stick with these estimates for now.