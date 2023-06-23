How much do streamers make on Kick?

Kick is one of the newest and most controversial live-streaming platforms to arrive in the content creation space. Kick has led with an aggressively creator-first agenda, boasting massive contracts and the highest revenue split among competitors.

For the past decade, Twitch has dominated the live streaming space almost uncontested. Though the Amazon-backed live-streaming platform is still undoubtedly the most popular in terms of creators and viewers, Kick has seen a sudden rise in popularity.

Though tracking exactly how much Kick streamers make can be tricky, we can roughly break down how much they’ll make.

How much can you make on Twitch?

Kick promises the highest revenue split for creators amongst all other competing platforms, with a 95-5 percent split between streamer and platform. This massive cut in favor of streamers beats out both the website’s primary competitors, YouTube and Twitch, who both give a 70-30 split in favor of creators.

Kick has quickly risen to fame and infamy, given its connection to large gambling sponsors. Screenshot via Dot Esports

In terms of how much money this may equate to, it will heavily depend on the streamer and how many subscribers any given streamer may have. The average subscription on Kick costs $4.99 USD, meaning that if you have 1,000 subscribers, you will then make around $4,750 USD after Kick takes its minimal cut.

How much does xQc make on Kick?

Popular content creators who have been signed onto the platform likely make more from their contracts than any actual subscribers. At the time of writing, xQc is one of the largest content creators that has signed a non-exclusive deal to live stream on Kick.

xQc broke records in his massive deal with Kick. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Kick allegedly signed the former Overwatch pro for $100 million USD, though other streamers have reported that some of this amount is in equity. Given that xQc’s contract is non-exclusive, the streamer is still allowed to stream on Twitch, where the majority of his subscribers are, not Kick.

XQc has not released the number of subscribers he has acquired on Kick yet, though it is likely much smaller than his subscriber base on Twitch. The advantage of Twitch still firmly remains in its partnership with Amazon. This partnership gives Twitch Prime users a free subscription that can be used on any partnered Twitch channel. Though Kick boasts a much better revenue split for creators, it appears Twitch still better incentivizes its users to subscribe. This may change in the future as Kick becomes more popular over time.

