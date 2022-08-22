Dr Disrespect’s upcoming battle royale, DEADROP, has received criticism and skepticism from the gaming community, leading the Doc to share more information about the mysterious game.

The gaming industry has not expressed confidence in DEADROP after Dr Disrespect shared Midnight Society’s initial schedule for dropping new content and updates. Many felt the new game studio was biting off more than it could chew. Gamers, however, feel that Midnight Society hasn’t given them enough content.

After an initial look at DEADROP at the end of July, the gaming community expressed concern that the vertical-extraction shooter seemed to take place in one building. During a stream on 19 August, a viewer continued the narrative, asking the Doc if DEADROP takes place in “just one building.”

Image via Midnight Society

Doc responds to DEADROP map criticism

Dr Disrespect took the criticism as an opportunity to explain more about DEADROP.

“The idea, again, will evolve. That’s sort of the vision. When I say building, we’re not talking your typical skyscraper building. We’re talking a massive, massive structure. Many floors. Divided into sectors based on themes and it’s constructed in a way where it’s just seamless,” Dr Disrespect responded.

The two time also gave a bit of insight into how rounds in the game will work.

The way players get into the building, leave the building, how they get extracted, and how each building sector shuts down will change and evolve, he said.

“[It’s] like a battle royale closing down the space but in extraction form,” he continued. “A lot of its defined, but it will evolve. If you put the mechanics of a snappy one-shot that matters type of game and then mix it up with certain armor and loot…”

Dr Disrespect is excited and passionate about DEADROP and slowly reveals his vision for this unique battle royale. While some fans are still confused about the overall concept and content, fans of shooters and battle royales like this new take on the genres. As more and more of Dr Disrespect’s vision is unveiled, fans are starting to understand the bigger picture.

For now, however, gamers will have to wait for Midnight Society’s scheduled content updates to hear more concrete information on DEADROP beyond that.