Don’t expect DEADROP to pop up at The Game Awards this week, Dr Disrespect says

The Game Awards is one of the biggest and most decorated events in the industry, and for a good reason. It recognizes creative and technical excellence in the video game industry based on votes. It’s also the perfect place for developers to make announcements.

Geoff Keighley, the host of the event, said there will be somewhere between 30 to 40 of them this year. It could be new titles, expansions and DLCs, and more.

This sparked a glimmer of hope among Champions Club members that Dr Disrespect might make an exciting announcement about his studio’s vertical extraction shooter, DEADROP.

Image via Midnight Society

Sadly, the two-time confirmed it’s not happening—at least, not this year.

“Doc, what are the chances we see you on Thursday at the Game Awards presenting, or with an announcement for DEADROP?” asked a hopeful viewer during Dr Disrespect’s Dec. 5 stream on YouTube. “Uh, Zero percent chance,” replied the two-time, squashing their hope. “Zero percent chance. This year.”

The relevant part of the VOD begins at 38:26.

DEADROP is still in the early stages of its development, so it was always going to be a stretch. But the two-time hinted it will happen at some point down the road, maybe even next year.

“Don’t get it mistaken, though. Geoff knows the flip phone. He knows it,” he added. “We just have it on mute for now. But we’ll turn it on when we’re ready.

“You know what I mean, champs?” Whether they do or not is up for debate.

DEADROP has drawn mixed reactions so far in its development. Some claim it lacks polish (which is to be expected this early on), while others aren’t convinced it’ll be a game-changer.

We’ll know for sure once more info about it comes to light in 2023—and hopefully, by the time the next iteration of The Game Awards rolls around, the Doc is ready.