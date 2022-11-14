How to vote for the Game Awards 2022

A fierce competition among the gaming community is set to take place during the ninth annual installment of the Game Awards. The Game Awards 2022 will highlight and celebrate excellence across the entirety of the gaming community and is hosted by Geoff Keighley, who is also the creator of the event.

The Game Awards have been around since 2014 and have consistently strived to commemorate “creative and technical excellence in the global video game industry” through a wide variety of unique categories and nominees. The Game Awards event will also feature quite a few “spectacular new game announcements and world premieres” sure to entertain fans worldwide.

Image via the Game Awards

While the nominations for the Game Awards are selected by a panel of “over 100 leading media and influencer outlets across the globe,” the actual winners within every category are chosen through voting. The voting process is open to anyone, which means that those hoping to share their opinion across the plethora of categories present for the 2022 Game Awards should jump in and cast their vote to help decide which games and creators will be rewarded when the event takes place.

All Game Awards 2022 categories

There are 31 distinctive categories in total for the 2022 installment of the Game Awards, all of which represent various areas from all across the gaming spectrum. Thirty of the 31 total categories are exactly the same as they were in 2021, with just one new category for the 2022 run of the event.

A complete list of all categories for the Game Awards 2022 is as follows:

Game of the Year

Best Game Direction

Best Narrative

Best Art Direction

Best Score and Music

Best Audio Design

Best Performance

Games for Impact

Best Ongoing

Best Indie

Best Mobile Game

Best Community Support

Innovation in Accessibility

Best VR/AR

Best Action Game

Best Action/Adventure

Best Role Playing

Best Fighting

Best Family

Best Sim/Strategy

Best Sports/Racing

Best Multiplayer

Content Creator of the Year

Best Debut Indie

Best Adaptation

Most Anticipated Game

Best Esports Game

Best Esports Athlete

Best Esports Team

Best Esports Coach

Best Esports Event

The Best Adaptation category is the only new one and will commemorate an adaptation of a beloved gaming franchise that “faithfully and authentically” translates it “to another entertainment medium.” This category was introduced to put a spotlight on the many excellent “game-inspired projects” found all across the entertainment space.

How to vote in the Game Awards 2022

Those hoping to cast their vote and help decide who should win these categories can do so by first heading over to the Game Awards 2022 official website. Once there, you will need to scroll down slightly until you locate the “vote now” button and select this option.

Screengrab via the Game Awards

Selecting this option will then lead to another page where two options will be available. Fans can either select the “view all categories” option to get a complete look at everything that they can vote for or instead jump right into voting with the “start voting” option, which will take them straight into the voting process.

Those hoping to vote in the Game Awards 2022 will be prompted to create an account or sign in to an existing one before they are able to cast their votes. An account can be created or signed into through Twitter, Discord, Facebook, or Google.

Throughout the voting process, those who participate will be asked to individually select and submit an option for each of the 31 categories. Any category can be skipped and players can jump around as they wish so that they can either vote in every category or only cast their vote in specific categories that they have a strong opinion on.

Screengrab via the Game Awards

The 2022 Game Awards event will take place on Dec. 8. It will be a live event that can be attended in person by purchasing tickets, which is the first live version of the event since the 2019 Game Awards event, or can be enjoyed from home via livestream on over 40 different platforms, including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok Live.