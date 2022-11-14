All 6 nominees for Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards

The Game Awards has announced its nominees for the 2022 Game of the Year award, the most coveted recognition in gaming. Although countless “Game of the Year” awards are given out by publications and members of gaming media each year, The Game Awards’ GotY title is the one that most gamers will hold with the highest regard.

This year, game releases have been monumental, with titles like Elden Ring and God of War: Ragnarok sweeping players up in their immersive worldbuilding, narrative direction, and iconic combat systems. But even beyond the heavy-hitting favorites to win the award, the rest of the field is stacked with strong contenders that can still stand on their own two feet and make a case for the year’s most honorable trophy in gaming.

Here are the six games that are nominated for The Game Awards’ 2022 Game of the Year award.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Elden Ring

God of War: Ragnarok

Stray

Horizon: Forbidden West

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The Game Awards ceremony will be streamed live on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 6:30pm CT. Gamers and fans can vote for their pick for Game of the Year, as well as the award ceremony’s 31 total categories, on The Game Awards’ official website.